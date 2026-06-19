My Richmond: A history-filled conversation with Don Talley

RICHMOND, Va. -- In his "My Richmond" segment, Virginia This Morning host Bill Bevins sits down with movers and shakers in RVA.

Today, he chatted with our CBS 6 colleague Don Talley to talk all things Richmond history.

Don is currently guest services manager at WTVR and station historian. But his knowledge of the past spreads far beyond our studio walls — he's well-versed in all of Richmond's history.

For this interview, Bill and Don visited Boulevard Burger & Brew, the former location of Kelly’s. They talked about trolleys, street cars, amusement parks, bear wrestling (seriously!) and more.

Watch the two videos above to learn more about other well-known sites around town and their history.