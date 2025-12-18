Musician Carrie Brockwell performs live on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- We were thrilled to have talented musician Carrie Brockwell make a return visit to our studio, all the way from Nashville! The hometown star brought along Brian Fechino and caught us up on what she’s been up to since she last stopped by and performed her songs “Here I Go Again” and “I’d Love Not To.” Carrie will be performing the National Anthem at the University of Richmond’s men’s basketball game on December 20 at 6pm. Click here to visit her website.

Be sure to watch all three videos above to see both of Carrie's live performances and interview.