Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Musician Carrie Brockwell performs live on Virginia This Morning

The American Idol alum is a fast-rising talent.
Carrie Brockwell performs new single, 'Here I Go Again'
'I'd Love Not To' by Carrie Brockwell
Carrie Brockwell chats about her new EP project 'That's Real'
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- We were thrilled to have talented musician Carrie Brockwell make a return visit to our studio, all the way from Nashville! The hometown star brought along Brian Fechino and caught us up on what she’s been up to since she last stopped by and performed her songs “Here I Go Again” and “I’d Love Not To.” Carrie will be performing the National Anthem at the University of Richmond’s men’s basketball game on December 20 at 6pm. Click here to visit her website.

Be sure to watch all three videos above to see both of Carrie's live performances and interview.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!