Mt. Tabor Baptist Churches’ 2025 Harvest Festival & Trunk or Treat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in the fun at Mount Tabor Baptist Church happening October 25th from 3pm until 6pm at the church, 2011 Fairmount Ave. in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

