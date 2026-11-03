RICHMOND, Va. -- Check out this delicious recipe! Ms. Keyshia of ‘Creating Like Keyshia’ walked us through her steps to create her Sunrise Surprise breakfast recipe.

Thanksgiving Pizza

Pizza dough (homemade or store bought)

4 tablespoons of gravy

1 cup of mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup of stuffing

2 cups shredded turkey

1/2 cup of cranberry sauce

Preheat oven to 400 degrees ferenhent or preheat pizza oven.

Press pizza dough into the bottom of a round non sick pizza pan. Spread gravy onto dough. Sprinkle cheese, stuffing and turkey over gravy. Then add cranberry sauce on top.

Cook until golden brown. Slice!

Eat and enjoy while hot!