Mouse Chaser: a safe, effective and natural repellent

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the seasons starting to change in Virginia and other parts of the country, mice start to move indoors to look for food and heat.

Mouse Chaser, a local business, is an innovative approach to getting rid of mice. Setting it out early can help prevent them from ever taking over your home, RV, garage or any other place they seek shelter.

Michael Foster, chief marketing officer of Mouse Chaser, stopped by our studio to show us how this is a safe, effective and natural solution.

Mouse Chaser uses 100% peppermint oil, so it's safe for use around kids and pets. This also means it's more humane and doesn't kill the mice, so there's never any messy clean-up.

Use the discount code of mouse10 for 10% off when ordering on mousechaser.com. You can also find the product on Amazon.

Click here to visit their website or call 804-244-9455. You can also find them on Facebook.

{***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOUSE CHASER***}