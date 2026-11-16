Mount Gilead’s ‘Third Day’ Uses the Arts to Share a Message of Hope

RICHMOND, Va. -- Third Day, presented by Mount Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries , combines theater and faith to address difficult subjects including anxiety, anger, abandonment and stress while sharing a message of hope and resilience.

The production follows three young men facing personal struggles and highlights the idea that difficult circumstances do not have to define the rest of a person’s story. Tracy Lofton and Amie Carter shared how the production can encourage audiences while opening the door to important conversations.

When: Friday, Nov. 20, doors at 6 p.m.; production at 7 p.m.

Where: 2501 Mount Gilead Boulevard, Richmond, VA