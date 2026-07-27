Motivational Monday with Stacy Hawkins Adams: Prioritize the Gift of You

RICHMOND, Va. -- Stacy Hawkins Adams joined us to talk about the importance of self-care and making time for your own well-being — even in the middle of busy schedules and endless responsibilities.

Stacy encouraged viewers to pause and ask themselves: “Who gets the gift of you?” She emphasized that many adults, especially women, spend so much time caring for others that they forget to care for themselves. Whether it’s taking a nap, going for a walk, watching a favorite movie, or pursuing a personal passion, Stacy says even small moments of self-care can make a meaningful difference.