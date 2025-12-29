RICHMOND, Va. -- In December, it’s common to reflect on the year and look ahead to the next. Virginia This Morning contributor Heather Marie Van Cleave talked with 16-year-old author and mental health advocate Taanvi Arekapudi who shared what trees can teach you about letting go — and holding on to what matters.
Motivational Monday: What trees can teach you about letting go - and holding on to what matters
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.