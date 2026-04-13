Motivational Monday: use your influence for good

RICHMOND, Va. -- On this Motivational Monday, Stacy Hawkins shared an inspiring message about the power of using your influence to make a positive impact.

Stacy emphasized that everyone is an influencer — not just on social media, but through everyday interactions. Whether it’s leading by example, handling challenges with grace, or offering kindness to strangers, our actions send ripples that can inspire others.

The conversation highlighted how positive self-talk not only boosts personal confidence but also strengthens our ability to inspire others — even in simple moments like chatting with someone at the grocery store or facing difficulties with humility and humor.