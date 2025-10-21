Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Motivational Monday: “Stand up for Something”

Motivational Monday: “Stand up for something”
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award winning author and speaker, Stacy Hawkins Adams joined us for another Motivational Monday! This week’s topic is “Stand up for Something. Your voice matters in the circles you influence.” For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!