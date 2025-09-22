Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Motivational Monday: Seasons change, but make sure your foundation is firm 

Motivational Monday: Seasons change, but make sure your foundation is firm
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award winning author and speaker, Stacy Hawkins Adams joined us for another Motivational Monday! This week’s topic is “Choose Hope”. For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!