Motivational Monday: Let joy be your compass

RICHMOND, Va. -- On this Virginia This Morning Motivational Monday, Andrias White Murdaugh and Stacy Hawkins Adams explored the idea of letting joy guide your life, even during challenging times. Stacy emphasized setting a daily intention for joy — whether it’s savoring a morning cup of coffee, taking a walk, or enjoying the sunshine — and reminded viewers that joy is not just for children.

For more motivational insights and to sign up for her weekly newsletter, visit stacyhawkinsadams.com and keep joy as your daily compass.