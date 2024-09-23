Motivational Monday: L.I.N.D.A. 

RICHMOND, Va. -- September is International Women’s Friendship month! Motivational Speaker and Best-Selling Author, Shelly Shelton joined our show to share a bit about the L.I.N.D.A. acronym and how its use in navigating friendships.
