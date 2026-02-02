Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Motivational Monday: How to start the week on a better foot by just accepting

Here's your chance to start the week with some inspiration!
RICHMOND, Va. -- For many people, Monday morning can be a stressful part of the week. Maybe your to-do list is extra long or your expectations for the week are at an all-time high. Virginia This Morning Contributor Heather Marie Van Cleave talked with teen mental health advocate Taanvi Arekapudi about how the start the week on a better foot...by just accepting.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!