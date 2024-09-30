Motivational Monday: how to perform a hard reset on your life

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sometimes things need a hard reset, whether it’s your phone, clock or computer. You can add your mind to that list. Your attitude is a little thing that can make a big difference. Award-winning author and writing coach Stacy Hawkins Adams shares how. Click here for more information about Stacy and to subscribe to her weekly motivational emails.
