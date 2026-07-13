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Motivational Monday – Creating Intentional Summer Memories

Motivational Monday
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we explored the importance of slowing down and creating meaningful summer memories without pressure, expense, or packed schedules.

The conversation focused on the idea that some of the best moments come from simply being present—whether it’s enjoying a “do nothing” day, taking a walk without a phone, sharing pizza night with family, or reconnecting with loved ones through simple conversations.

Connect with Stacy Hawkins Adams for additional inspiration and encouragement through her newsletters and more.

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