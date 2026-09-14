Motivational Monday: Choose presence over perfection

RICHMOND, Va. -- On this week’s Motivational Monday, author and speaker Stacy Hawkins Adams encouraged viewers to embrace a simple but powerful mindset: choose presence over perfection.

Stacy explained that imperfect action helps build confidence and resilience over time. For writers, that may mean opening the laptop despite writer’s block. For others, it could mean staying home to focus on personal goals or offering support even when life feels messy.

Ultimately, the message was clear: a hug, a smile, a short visit, or even an imperfect effort can make someone feel seen, valued, and encouraged.