Mosaic Catering + Events at Virginia Homes for Boys and Girls 

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Lilly of Mosaic Catering + Events stopped by to share their signature shrimp and grits recipe and more about their participation in the upcoming fundraising event, “Band Together”. The event is happening November 1st from 6:30 pm -10 pm at the Dewey Gottwald Center. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

