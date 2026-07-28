RICHMOND, Va. -- Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com.
More summer racing at Colonial Downs – Family Fun, Food, and Fast Action
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com.