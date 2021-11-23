More on the 2021 National Dog Show with Busy Phillips 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2021 National Dog Show presented by Purinia will be the highlight for many on Thanksgiving Day. Our Andrias White Murdaugh sat down with actress, author and activist Busy Philips who shared more about the event. Be sure to tune in at noon on NBC.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 13:43:46-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2021 National Dog Show presented by Purinia will be the highlight for many on Thanksgiving Day. Our Andrias White Murdaugh sat down with actress, author and activist Busy Philips who shared more about the event. Be sure to tune in at noon on NBC.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.