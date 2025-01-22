Watch Now
Mocktails and sodas from Mother Shrub

RICHMOND, Va. -- Meredyth Archer joined our show and walked us through creating some delicious drinks featuring her drinking vinegars, Mother Shrub. For more information, visit the Mother Shrub website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

