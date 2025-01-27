Miss Virginia 2024: Carlehr Swanson

RICHMOND, Va. -- Carlehr Swanson, Miss Virginia 2024, stopped by the VTM studio to discuss what the pageant community has meant to her and her vision of music as a tool for unity.
