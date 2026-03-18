Miss Grand DMV Debuts at RVA Fashion Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2026 Miss Grand Virginia pageant will make its debut at RVA Fashion Week, bringing together contestants from Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Directed by Yelena Scheidler and hosted by Heather Marie Van Cleve, this exciting new event will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Applications are still open, and interested participants can find more information via Instagram . The pageant will highlight community involvement, inclusivity, and the glamour of Richmond’s fashion scene.

For more information or to apply, visit RVAFW.com and join the celebration of style, talent, and community on April 4th.