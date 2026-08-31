Mill Mountain Zoo helps lead effort to save the critically endangered Red Wolf

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Mill Mountain Zoo in Roanoke is playing a vital role in the survival of one of North America’s rarest animals — the critically endangered red wolf. Once common across the southeastern United States, from Texas to Pennsylvania, red wolves now number only about 30 in the wild.

Mill Mountain Zoo works alongside approximately 50 partner facilities and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to manage breeding programs and support future reintroduction efforts. The long-term goal is to create a self-sustaining wild population while helping the public better understand the species and its importance to the ecosystem.

Through exhibits and educational outreach, the zoo is helping visitors connect with the red wolf’s story and recognize the importance of wildlife conservation efforts close to home.

