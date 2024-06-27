RICHMOND, Va. -- Retired Colonel Alexander Taylor of The Military Retiree Club of Richmond joined us live to share more about their upcoming veteran’s walk benefiting the “Bridge Over Troubled Water Sucide Prevention and Opium Addiction Program. For registration information and more visit their website.
Military Retiree Club of Richmond presents their inaugural Veterans Walk
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 27, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Retired Colonel Alexander Taylor of The Military Retiree Club of Richmond joined us live to share more about their upcoming veteran’s walk benefiting the “Bridge Over Troubled Water Sucide Prevention and Opium Addiction Program. For registration information and more visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.