Michelle Louise Walters Shares Heartwarming Children’s Book “Felix and the Magic Sea”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author Michelle Louise Walters joined Virginia This Morning to discuss her children’s book Felix and the Magic Sea, a heartfelt story about family connection, growing up, and reassuring children during life’s transitions.

Walters explained that the book is designed to help children navigate milestones such as starting preschool, kindergarten, or elementary school while reminding them that parents will always be there to welcome them home.

Walters also shared details about her holiday-themed book Santa Skips Christmas and previewed an upcoming bedtime story titled Moonwalk, aimed at helping children relax and settle down at night.