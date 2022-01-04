Michael Wyatt and band performs, “It’s only a Paper Moon”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Wyatt returns to Virginia This Morning with a classic, “It’s only a Paper Moon.” Watch them live in concert at The Tin Pan Friday, January 14th at 8 p.m. For more information, visit his website.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 13:46:14-05
