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Michael Hawkins & The Brotherhood Band on Virginia This Morning

Michael Hawkins & The Brotherhood Band
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RICHMOND, Va. --Michael Hawkins and the Brotherhood returned to Virginia This Morning with a live, soul-stirring jazz performance to start our Tuesday on the perfect note.

This talented group of professional musicians is known for blending classic jazz artistry with a fresh, vibrant energy — and their return was a treat for longtime fans and new listeners alike. Bill Bevins introduced the band’s first live number of the day, with promises of more music throughout the show.

Want them at your next event? You can find booking details for Michael Hawkins and the Brotherhood by visiting their website.

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Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!