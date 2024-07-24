Watch Now
Metropolitan Business League hosts their RVA LinkUP

Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 24, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Darricka Carter Alexander, Director of Strategic Events with the Metropolitan Business League joined us to share more about the upcoming MBL RVA LinkUP happening tomorrow, July 25th from 1-4pm at the Bon Secours Training Center. For more information, visit their website.

