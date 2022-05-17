Watch
Mervin Mayo shares his song, "Bow Down"

Posted at 5:38 PM, May 17, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Gospel music continues to move so many souls. Mervin Mayo, a Minister of music, City of Richmond Police Officer and School Resource Officer stopped by to share a bit more about his journey and his incredible song, "Bow Down"
For more information, visit Mervin's website.

