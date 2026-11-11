Merrimont Brings a Season of Festive Experiences to Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is getting underway at Maymont, where visitors can enjoy festive experiences ranging from historic mansion tours and hands-on workshops to holiday shopping.

The seasonal Merrimont celebration runs from November 19 through January 3. For the first time in three years, the Maymont Mansion will be decorated for the holidays, with decorations researched to reflect the historic period of the home.

Guests can also take part in professional photo sessions on November 21 and 22, wreath-making workshops featuring boxwood harvested from Maymont, and gingerbread workshops. Gingerbread experiences are available for families as well as adults, with the adults-only session including beverages.

The Merrimont Market takes place December 5 and 6 and will feature more than 75 local artisans and vendors. Saint Nicholas will also make an appearance during the market.

Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes since Maymont's historic grounds are hilly. Reusable shopping bags and refillable water bottles are also recommended. Maymont is cashless, so guests should bring a credit or debit card.

Maymont 1700 Hampton Street Richmond, VA Phone: 804-525-9000

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}