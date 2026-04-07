Men’s Master Summit 2026 creates a safe space for conversations, solutions, and community healing

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Men’s Master Summit, now in its third season, returns to Virginia Union University’s Living and Learning Center on Thursday, April 11, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Organized by Sheilah Belle, this free event is designed to give men from diverse backgrounds — including attorneys, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and IT professionals — a platform to have meaningful conversations, share experiences, and develop actionable solutions to life’s challenges.

The summit fosters healing and community building through panels, workshops, lunch, and 10 breakout sessions where participants can dig deeper into topics often overlooked in other settings. By creating a safe space for men to connect and learn from one another, the event encourages attendees to bring new ideas and strategies back to their communities, sparking positive change.

Past participant Jonathan Davis calls the summit a rare opportunity to discuss issues not typically talked about, with the ideas generated having an impact across Richmond and beyond.

This year’s summit also looks ahead to the Man of the Year Award in October, a celebration of leadership, service, and community impact.