Men of Courage’s “Breaking the Silence” Tour making a stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Men of Courage is an organization dedicated to the discussion, education awareness around issues of sexual and domestic violence. Damon Thomas, creator of the organization stopped by to share more about their tour stop here in Virginia happening Sun., Jan. 22nd at 2:30pm atThe Creative’s Playground located at 715 E. 4th Street here in Richmond, VA. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 13:37:38-05
