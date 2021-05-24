Memorial Day activities and more from lifestyle expert Adeina Anderson

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s officially time to enjoy some fun in the sun! Lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles joins us to share a few great tips, craft ideas and more just in time for your Memorial Day celebration. For more information, visit Adina’s website.
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 12:31:51-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s officially time to enjoy some fun in the sun! Lifestyle expert, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles joins us to share a few great tips, craft ideas and more just in time for your Memorial Day celebration. For more information, visit Adina’s website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.