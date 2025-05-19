Watch Now
Melissa Hill’s sweet debut on Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Melisssa Hill is the owner of Mimi’s Sweet Thangs! Today she joined us with the perfect cake and cupcake topper- strawberry crunch. For more information, visit her website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

