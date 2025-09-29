Meet this Powhatan power couple pedaling their way to world records 🚲

POWHATAN, Va. -- Here’s some motivation for your Monday! We visited Elizabeth Randolph Lewis Powhatan YMCA to meet Powhatan power couple Tom and Diane Walton.

They’re smashing world records on the Expresso bike, fueled by their competitive drives…and a little bit of caffeine.

“If you’re going to exercise, it’s got to be a least a little bit of fun — or you’re not going to stick with it," said Tom.

Watch the video above to learn more about their love for the exercise bikes and the community they have found at the YMCA.