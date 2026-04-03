Meet Harry, the Golden Doodle Bringing Joy as a Pet Partners Therapy Dog

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning, viewers were introduced to Harry, a gentle and lovable golden doodle nominated for the 2026 Pet Partners Pet of the Year Contest by his owner Jake, a Pet Partners member since 2022.

Pet Partners registers a variety of therapy animals — from dogs and cats to llamas, bunnies, alpacas, and even miniature ponies — all with the mission of improving human health and well-being. The annual contest not only celebrates these amazing animals but also raises funds to help Pet Partners continue their important work.

The contest runs from March 2 through April 13, 2026, with Jake fundraising for Harry through outreach to friends and family. Every donation helps support therapy animal visits and services for those who need them most.

To learn more about Pet Partners, donate, or support Harry in the Pet of the Year contest, click here .

Click here to make a donation.

