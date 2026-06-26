Meet Colonial Downs’ Announcer – Jason Beem

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’ve ever been to Colonial Downs during race season, you’ve likely heard the voice of Jason Beem, the man behind the play-by-play excitement. Today we got a behind-the-scenes look at what from the announcer booth.

Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS RACETRACK*}

