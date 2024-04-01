Meet Abbott Kahler at Junior League of Richmond’s Book & Author Event
PrevNext
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated2024-04-01 14:39:31-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take part in the event happening May 2nd at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. For more information, give them a call at 804-643-4886 or visit the Junior League website or the Book & Author Event website.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF VIRGINIA*}
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.