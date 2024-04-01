Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Meet Abbott Kahler at Junior League of Richmond’s Book & Author Event 

Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 14:39:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take part in the event happening May 2nd at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. For more information, give them a call at 804-643-4886 or visit the Junior League website or the Book & Author Event website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF VIRGINIA*}

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!