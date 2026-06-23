Maymont Launches New Otter Cam in Partnership with Bastionpoint Technology

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s beloved Maymont has unveiled an exciting new way for wildlife enthusiasts to connect with nature — the Otter Cam, created in partnership with Bastionpoint Technology . The live-streaming Otter Cam brings viewers up close to Maymont’s playful and interactive otters, right from the comfort of home.

Bastionpoint Technology, a Richmond-based managed IT service provider specializing in cybersecurity, AI compliance, consulting, and network infrastructure, embraced the project as part of their mission to “leave things better than we found them,” bringing innovative tech to enhance community connections with wildlife.

Maymont is located at 1700 Hampton Street in Richmond. Give them a call at 804‑525‑9000 or visit www.maymont.org .

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Tune in to the Otter Cam and experience the joy, curiosity, and playfulness of Nola and Louie — anytime, anywhere.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BASTIONPOINT TECHNOLOGY*}