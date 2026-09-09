Maymont Brings Garden Inspiration to the 2026 Fall RVA Home Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Maymont Foundation is teaming up with the 2026 Fall RVA Home Show to help homeowners create beautiful, sustainable outdoor spaces with practical landscaping and gardening advice.

Held at the Richmond Raceway Complex, the Fall RVA Home Show will feature more than 100 businesses showcasing home improvement, landscaping, décor, and design ideas. The event takes place:

September 12th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.September 13th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the weekend programming, Sean Proietti, Senior Manager of Horticulture and Grounds at Maymont, will present two educational sessions focused on applying professional landscape design concepts to everyday home gardens.

For tickets and event details, visit fallrvahomeshow.com or call 804-852-7310.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE FALL RVA HOME SHOW*}