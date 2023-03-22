Matt Moore at the Junior League of Richmond’s 78th Book & Author Event
Take part in the event happening May 4th at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 16:30:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take part in the event happening May 4th at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. For more information, give them a call at 804-643-4886 or visit the Junior League website or the Book & Author Event website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.