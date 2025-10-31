Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Master pumpkin carver Kelly Jacobs shows us her creative designs

She showed us how she creates the holiday decor.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kelly Jacobs grew up carving pumpkins with her dad and sister each year. Today, she makes elaborate designs by carving Styrofoam to create holiday decor that doesn’t rot! She gave a live demonstration to share how she does it — and even made a special Virginia This Morning pumpkin we can cherish for years.

