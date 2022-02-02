Massey Cancer Center Women and Wellness

RICHMOND, Va. -- Women and Wellness has a long tradition of empowering women in the fight against cancer. Connie Hom, 2022 Women and Wellness Chair, and Dr. Devin Miller, Gynecologic Oncologist at Massey Cancer Center, are here to share more about Women and Wellness and key steps to prevent cancer. The Women and Wellness luncheon on February 8th at 12p is free and features Suleika Jaquad, author of Between Two Kingdoms. The luncheon is fully virtual this year. For more information about Women and Wellness or to register for the luncheon, please visit this website . Find VCU’s Massey Cancer Center on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

