Marks and Harrison's Case or No Case

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lee Bujakowski, Attorney with Marks & Harrison walks us through a couple cases and lends his insight to determine if the scenario is a case or no case. Marks and Harrison is located at 1500 Forest Avenue Room 100 in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 1-800-WIN-WIN-1 or find them online at marksandharrison.com. Connect with them on facebook.com/marksandharrison.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 15:21:54-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Lee Bujakowski, Attorney with Marks & Harrison walks us through a couple cases and lends his insight to determine if the scenario is a case or no case. Marks and Harrison is located at 1500 Forest Avenue Room 100 in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 1-800-WIN-WIN-1 or find them online at marksandharrison.com. Connect with them on facebook.com/marksandharrison.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.