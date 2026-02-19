Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Making dreams come true with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

Making dreams come true with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rachel Schrinel, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Richmond stopped by this morning to share more about the organization. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!