Making dreams come true with Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rachel Schrinel, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Richmond stopped by this morning to share more about the organization. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Rachel Schrinel, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Richmond stopped by this morning to share more about the organization. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.