Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Making a Difference in RVA: Fisher House

Owner Mark Binshtok joined Bill Bevins to highlight this month's feature: Fisher House.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 14:53:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here in central Virginia, we are blessed by amazing organizations that make a difference every day – from veterans and first responders, agencies that support mental health, groups that feed our neighbors in need and organizations that help local children.

We’re proud to introduce a new segment called “Making a Difference in RVA,” sponsored by MR. FIX-IT, Virginia’s trusted home remodeling partner for over 50 years. Owner Mark Binshtok joined Bill Bevins to highlight this month's feature: Fisher House.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MR.FIX-IT*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!