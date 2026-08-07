Makeup artist Troye Antonio talks to Virginia This Morning about being on tour with Kehlani

RICHMOND, Va. -- Troye Antonio is a celebrity makeup artist who grew up in Richmond. He’ll return to the River City when superstar Kehlani brings her world tour to Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront on August 29!

He connected with our Amy Lacey from Los Angeles about his Richmond roots, the inspiration behind his career, some of this most famous looks and what it’s like to be on tour.

You can follow Troye Antonio on Instagram at @mannequinskin.

Click here for more information about The Kehlani World Tour coming to Richmond.