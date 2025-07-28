Make your own ice cream at Sweet Wynns

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amy took a trip down to Sweet Wynns and connected with the owner of the operation, Taryn Wynn, to learn more and get a step-by-step look at the process of ice cream making. For more information, visit the Sweet Wynns website.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Amy took a trip down to Sweet Wynns and connected with the owner of the operation, Taryn Wynn, to learn more and get a step-by-step look at the process of ice cream making. For more information, visit the Sweet Wynns website.
