Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia’s Ninth Annual Walk For Wishes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is a nonprofit that grants the wishes of children in Virginia diagnosed with critical medical conditions. Their Ninth Annual Walk For Wishes is coming up on Saturday, May 21 at City Stadium. Today, Caroline Bromwell, Dir.of Marketing & Communications @ Make-a-Wish Greater Virginia joined us to share more. For registration information and more, visit www.va.wish.org/walkforwishes .

